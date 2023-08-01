KBC Group NV Acquires 183,065 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 157.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,065 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,044,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,889,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

