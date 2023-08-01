ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OGS stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.15. 44,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,574. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.