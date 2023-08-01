Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,813. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $614,191. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

