Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.60 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.8 %

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.05. 131,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.