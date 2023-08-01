Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.78. 682,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

