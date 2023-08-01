Edge Capital Group LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 918,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,717. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.