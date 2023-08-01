Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 330 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

MLM stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.56. 65,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,604. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

