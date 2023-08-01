Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. 9,609,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

