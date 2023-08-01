FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after buying an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.85. 9,609,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

