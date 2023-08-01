Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 11,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,285,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,883,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,252,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.85. 9,609,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.