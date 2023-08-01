Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

