KBC Group NV Has $592.21 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,694,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,761 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $592,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.85. 9,609,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

