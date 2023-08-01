Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.85. 9,609,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

