Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

HWM stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

