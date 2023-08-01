Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $180.40 and last traded at $179.53, with a volume of 3468604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 15.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.62.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

