LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Bank of America

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.45. 116,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.