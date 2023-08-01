SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBAC stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.66. 412,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,172. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.51.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.33.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Read More
