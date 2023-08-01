Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CWK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 798,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

