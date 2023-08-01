Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
CWK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 798,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Read More
