Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 124,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

A number of research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 36,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $540,899.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 36,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $540,899.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 40,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $602,166.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 160,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.