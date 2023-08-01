Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Symbotic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Down 8.1 %

Symbotic stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 787,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,552. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -164.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. William Blair cut shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

