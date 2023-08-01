PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of PETS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 295,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of 702.50 and a beta of 0.61. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

