Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

