Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. 124,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,715. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

