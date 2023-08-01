Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,137 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. 307,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,474. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.