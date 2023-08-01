Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 8,122 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,535 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

