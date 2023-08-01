LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,096,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. 255,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.