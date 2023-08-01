BMO Capital Markets Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $110.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

