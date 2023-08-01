DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. 1,889,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,768. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $30,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,007.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $30,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,007.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

