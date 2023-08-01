Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $123,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.6% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 332.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.62. 580,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,795. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.94 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

