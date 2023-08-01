Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

