16,628 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 62.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $495,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 245.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,366,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 345,867 shares of company stock worth $56,607,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $179.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

