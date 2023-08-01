Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 5,901 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,038,000 after buying an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 218,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,176. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

