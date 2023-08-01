Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 167.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 567.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 321,931 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 218,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. 301,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,586. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

