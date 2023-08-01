Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $11.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.07. 1,153,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,460. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average of $176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

