Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.36. The company had a trading volume of 131,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,656. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

