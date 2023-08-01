Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 858 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.82. 73,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,855. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 199.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.