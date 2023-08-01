Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $98,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $575.55. 140,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.22 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

