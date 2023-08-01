Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,981 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 2,014,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.