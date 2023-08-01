J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $144,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $44,363,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.69. The stock had a trading volume of 109,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,070. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,102 shares of company stock worth $2,313,554 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

