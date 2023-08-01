Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,635 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. 1,004,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,966. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.