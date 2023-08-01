Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667,392 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 451.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,913 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. 1,253,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,774. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.