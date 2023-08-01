Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.53 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.53 EPS.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.