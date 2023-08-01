The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,737 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trade Desk by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $89.77. 617,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,604. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 598.27, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

