Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.96.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. 24,843,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,605,455. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $168,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

