Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock traded up $8.36 on Tuesday, hitting $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,666. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 33.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

