Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Craig Hallum

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

NYSE AMRC traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,485,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,314,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

