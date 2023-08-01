Truist Financial Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $74.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.54.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. 190,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,945. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

