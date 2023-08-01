Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,200

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.80) to GBX 3,040 ($39.03) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.19) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Relx stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,992. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Relx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

