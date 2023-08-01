Guggenheim Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.44. 394,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.24. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $248,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

