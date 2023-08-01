Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.